    Richard Devine [Image 9 of 10]

    Richard Devine

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Veteran, Richard Devine of Omaha Neb. poses for a photo near a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, tail 58-0057 assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on March 30, 2023. Devine was one of the original crew chiefs of 58-0057 when the aircraft first entered service in the late 1950’s. Devine served during the late 1950’s and early 1960’s at Loring Air Force Base as part of the 42nd Air Refueling Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Air Force veteran reunited with old friend after 60 years

