Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune gives a tour of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker tail 58-0057 to Veteran crew chief Richard Devine at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on March 30, 2023. Devine was one of the original crew chiefs of 58-0057 when the aircraft first entered service in the late 1950’s. Devine served during the late 1950’s through the early 1960’s just as the new jet powered air refueling aircraft came online. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1680 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 7722310 VIRIN: 230330-Z-KZ880-038 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.85 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veteran crew chief tours KC-135 he once crewed [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.