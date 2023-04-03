Veteran crew chief tours his old KC-135

Master Sgt. Jamie Bethune and Air Force Veteran Richard Devine look at the engine of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, tail 58-0057 at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on March 30, 2023. Devine was one of the original crew chiefs of 58-0057 when the aircraft first entered service in the late 1950’s. Devine served through the early 1960’s and was stationed at Loring Air Force Base as part of the 42nd Air Refueling Squadron. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

