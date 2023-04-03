Lorenzo Martinez (2) smiles after receiving a free book from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Religious Support Office’s booth during the APG Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Martinez is one of a dozen children who turned out for the event to learn about reading, STEM, and more. Martinez is the son of APG Soldier Sgt. Antonio Martinez, Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7722195
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-VM903-0006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
APG families connect, learn at "Tell Me A Story" event
