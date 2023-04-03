APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

Lorenzo Martinez (2) smiles after receiving a free book from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Religious Support Office’s booth during the APG Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Martinez is one of a dozen children who turned out for the event to learn about reading, STEM, and more. Martinez is the son of APG Soldier Sgt. Antonio Martinez, Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

