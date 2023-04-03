Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 3 of 6]

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Public Affairs Office

    A team from the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command smiles for the camera before the kickoff of the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. ATEC was just one of more than a dozen organizations that took part in the event sharing everything from STEM-related activities to reading to military families. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

    This work, APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 6 of 6], by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STEM
    Maryland
    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    ATEC
    Tell Me A Story

