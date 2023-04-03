APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

A team from the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command smiles for the camera before the kickoff of the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. ATEC was just one of more than a dozen organizations that took part in the event sharing everything from STEM-related activities to reading to military families. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

