APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

Colonel Johnny Casiano, Aberdeen Proving Ground garrison commander, reads “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds to military children during the APG Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. APG families were invited to share in a time of reading and fun activities including STEM, reading, spiritual and education resources, military family life and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US