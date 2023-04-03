APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

Colonel Johnny Casiano, Aberdeen Proving Ground garrison commander, reads “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds to military children during the APG Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. APG families were invited to share in a time of reading and fun activities including STEM, reading, spiritual and education resources, military family life and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)
