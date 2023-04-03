Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 2 of 6]

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Public Affairs Office

    Colonel Johnny Casiano, Aberdeen Proving Ground garrison commander, reads “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds to military children during the APG Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. APG families were invited to share in a time of reading and fun activities including STEM, reading, spiritual and education resources, military family life and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

    This work, APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 6 of 6], by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Garrison
    STEM
    Maryland
    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Tell Me A Story

