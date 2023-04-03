APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

Julianna Anderson (4) solves a puzzle using chromatography – a laboratory technique for the separation of a mixture into its components – during the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Anderson is one of a dozen children who turned out for the event to learn about reading, STEM, and more. Anderson is the daughter of APG employee Jacquelyn Amato, CECOM ILSC - Security Assistance Management (SAMD). (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

