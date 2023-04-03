Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Conaty, CECOM command sergeant major, delivers opening remarks during the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Conaty remarked on how military families, connectedness and resiliency bring us together as a community and helps our children thrive. The Military Child Education Coalition® launched the TMAS program to empower Military Children by using literature and their own stories in a way that fosters skills for resilience, strong peer and parent connections, a sense of pride and accomplishment, and a caring community, according to their site. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 14:32
|Photo ID:
|7722190
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-VM903-0001
|Resolution:
|4549x3033
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 6 of 6], by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT