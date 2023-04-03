Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 1 of 6]

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Conaty, CECOM command sergeant major, delivers opening remarks during the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Conaty remarked on how military families, connectedness and resiliency bring us together as a community and helps our children thrive. The Military Child Education Coalition® launched the TMAS program to empower Military Children by using literature and their own stories in a way that fosters skills for resilience, strong peer and parent connections, a sense of pride and accomplishment, and a caring community, according to their site. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7722190
    VIRIN: 230330-A-VM903-0001
    Resolution: 4549x3033
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 6 of 6], by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event
    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event
    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event
    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event
    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event
    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    APG families connect, learn at &ldquo;Tell Me A Story&rdquo; event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Maryland
    Army
    CECOM
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Tell Me A Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT