    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 5 of 6]

    APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Quentin Johnson 

    Aberdeen Proving Ground Public Affairs Office

    Ava Govan (8) places stickers on a flowerpot as she prepares to learn a little botany – plant science – during the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Govan is one of a dozen children who turned out for the event to learn about reading, STEM, and more. Govan is the daughter of APG Soldier Staff Sgt. Naphese Govan, 20th CBRNE. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 7722194
    VIRIN: 230330-A-VM903-0005
    Resolution: 5833x3889
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    This work, APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event [Image 6 of 6], by Quentin Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    APG families connect, learn at &ldquo;Tell Me A Story&rdquo; event

    STEM
    MWR
    Maryland
    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Tell Me A Story

