APG families connect, learn at “Tell Me A Story” event

Ava Govan (8) places stickers on a flowerpot as she prepares to learn a little botany – plant science – during the Aberdeen Proving Ground Tell Me A Story® (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center, here, March 30, 2023. Govan is one of a dozen children who turned out for the event to learn about reading, STEM, and more. Govan is the daughter of APG Soldier Staff Sgt. Naphese Govan, 20th CBRNE. (U.S. Army Photo by Quentin Johnson/Released)

