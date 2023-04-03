Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Zipline In Busan [Image 30 of 36]

    Nimitz Sailors Zipline In Busan

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230331-N-BE774-1355 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Heily Karr, from West Jordan, Utah, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) secures into a zip line harness during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman David Rosinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7720796
    VIRIN: 230331-N-BE774-1355
    Resolution: 4005x2361
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    South Korea
    CVN 68
    ROK
    Busan
    MWR
    USS Nimitz

