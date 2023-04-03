Nimitz Sailors Zipline In Busan

230331-N-BE774-1355 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Heily Karr, from West Jordan, Utah, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) secures into a zip line harness during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman David Rosinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 00:08
|Photo ID:
|7720796
|VIRIN:
|230331-N-BE774-1355
|Resolution:
|4005x2361
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
