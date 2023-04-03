Nimitz Sailors Zipline In Busan

230331-N-BE774-1355 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Heily Karr, from West Jordan, Utah, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) secures into a zip line harness during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman David Rosinski)

