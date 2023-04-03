Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIMCSG Sailors Tour DMZ [Image 35 of 36]

    NIMCSG Sailors Tour DMZ

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230401-N-LP791-1007 DEMILITARIZED ZONE (April 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) participate in a tour of the demilitarized zone dividing the Korean peninsula. NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Breen)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:09
    Photo ID: 7720816
    VIRIN: 230401-N-LP791-1008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NIMCSG Sailors Tour DMZ [Image 36 of 36], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    Korea
    Nimitz
    DMZ
    NIMCSG

