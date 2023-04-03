Sailors Tour A Buddhist Temple

230330-N-XK462-1110 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Republic of Korea Navy sailors play a game during a tour of Hong Beop Sa Buddhist Temple during a community outreach event. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

