    Sailors Tour A Buddhist Temple [Image 31 of 36]

    Sailors Tour A Buddhist Temple

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230330-N-XK462-1110 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 30, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Republic of Korea Navy sailors play a game during a tour of Hong Beop Sa Buddhist Temple during a community outreach event. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    This work, Sailors Tour A Buddhist Temple [Image 36 of 36], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

