230401-N-LP791-1001 DEMILITARIZED ZONE (April 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) observe the demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean peninsula through viewing binoculars during a tour of the DMZ. NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Breen)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 00:10
|Photo ID:
|7720817
|VIRIN:
|230401-N-LP791-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x2571
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|KR
This work, NIMCSG Sailors Tour DMZ [Image 36 of 36], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
