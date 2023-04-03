Sailors Participate In Guided Tour

230331-N-NX635-1037 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) participate in a guided tour of Busan, Republic of Korea. NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

