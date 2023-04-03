Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate In Guided Tour [Image 32 of 36]

    Sailors Participate In Guided Tour

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230331-N-NX635-1037 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (March 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) participate in a guided tour of Busan, Republic of Korea. NIMCSG is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7720799
    VIRIN: 230331-N-NX635-1037
    Resolution: 5743x4594
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate In Guided Tour [Image 36 of 36], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Nimitz
    Guided Tour
    Navy

