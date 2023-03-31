Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior Airman Mamadou Faly, 136th Forward Support Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, prepares to low crawl at the warrior task lanes during this year's Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas March 30, 2023. The six-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 15:57
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ruben Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Air National Guard
    BWC
    Texas Military Department
    Warrior Task Lanes

