Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

Pvt. Andaysha Ferguson, right, Headquarters Support Company and Pvt. 1st Class Richard Langston, 176th Engineer Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, supply detail for this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition, organize and keep track of equipment at Camp Swift, Texas, April 1, 2023. The support personnel behind the scenes make the competition possible every year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7716732
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-TA897-715
|Resolution:
|3087x1960
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|BASTROP, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Support Staff crucial to Texas Best Warrior Competition
