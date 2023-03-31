Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Andaysha Ferguson, right, Headquarters Support Company and Pvt. 1st Class Richard Langston, 176th Engineer Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, supply detail for this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition, organize and keep track of equipment at Camp Swift, Texas, April 1, 2023. The support personnel behind the scenes make the competition possible every year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 7716732
    VIRIN: 230401-A-TA897-715
    Resolution: 3087x1960
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ruben Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Support Staff crucial to Texas Best Warrior Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Army National Guard
    BWC
    Texas Military Department
    Supply Detail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT