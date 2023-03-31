Support Staff crucial to Texas Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Capt. Ruben Cervantes | Pvt. Andaysha Ferguson, right, Headquarters Support Company and Pvt. 1st Class Richard...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Ruben Cervantes | Pvt. Andaysha Ferguson, right, Headquarters Support Company and Pvt. 1st Class Richard Langston, 176th Engineer Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, supply detail for this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition, organize and keep track of equipment at Camp Swift, Texas, April 1, 2023. The support personnel behind the scenes make the competition possible every year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes) see less | View Image Page

BASTROP, Texas – The Texas Military Department hosted its annual Best Warrior Competition March 27 – April 1, 2023, at Camp Swift, near Bastrop, TX. Planning and support for the event began almost a year earlier to ensure it went off without a hitch.



“From transportation and ammo to food and medical support, the Texas Guardsmen behind the scenes made this year’s event a success,” says Sgt. Maj. Daniel Johnson, Joint Force Headquarters operations sergeant major, Texas Army National Guard. “This event wouldn’t be possible without them. Not only do they put in a lot of hard work, but it’s also great training for them,” said Johnson.



For some of the support personnel, this is their first-time training outside of a schoolhouse environment.



“I just finished basic training and advanced individual training less than three weeks ago, so this is my first mission,” says Pvt. Andaysha Ferguson, Headquarters Support Company, 36th Infantry Division, TXARNG. “I helped issue weapons to the competitors and kept track of equipment here. I feel prepared to go to my first unit and show them what I’ve learned.”



This year’s BWC hosted 26 service members competing for the title of best warrior across 12 different graded events at Camp Swift and Ft. Hood, Texas and required approximately 100 support personnel.



“In order to make the plan happen, support staff has to respond on the fly,” said Sgt. First Class Melissa Bright, 36th ID, TXARNG. “It’s challenging when times or locations change, but our support team adjust and make the competition seamless for the competitors.”



With planning for next year's event already underway, the next annual Best Warrior Competition promises to be even bigger and better.



“Even though the competitors are the stars of the show, it’s the support staff that bring it all together,” said Johnson. “And the best thing about this is that everyone gets crucial training out of this, whether they’re competitors or support staff.”