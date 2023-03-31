Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chilean Marine Cpl. Garlan Carvajal navigates a warrior task lane during this year's Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas March 30, 2023. The TMD invites service members from its partner nations to participate in the friendly, six-day challenge. The partnership is part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guards from every state and U.S. territories with partner nations to increase regional security and advance U.S. interests. The program has been successfully building relations for 30 years and now includes 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 7716733
    VIRIN: 230329-A-TA897-900
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ruben Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Support Staff crucial to Texas Best Warrior Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Chile
    Partner nations
    BWC
    Partnership Program
    Texas Military Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT