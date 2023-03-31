Chilean Marine Cpl. Garlan Carvajal navigates a warrior task lane during this year's Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas March 30, 2023. The TMD invites service members from its partner nations to participate in the friendly, six-day challenge. The partnership is part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which pairs National Guards from every state and U.S. territories with partner nations to increase regional security and advance U.S. interests. The program has been successfully building relations for 30 years and now includes 88 partnerships with 100 nations around the globe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7716733 VIRIN: 230329-A-TA897-900 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.11 MB Location: BASTROP, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ruben Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.