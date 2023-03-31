Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Kunze, right, 136th Regional Training Institute, Texas Army National Guard, range support for this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition demonstrates how to safely operation the M240B machine gun with Sgt. Deante Lee, 71st Theater Information Operations Group, at Camp Swift, Texas, March 31, 2023. The support personnel behind the scenes make the competition possible every year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Portillo)

    Support Staff crucial to Texas Best Warrior Competition

    Best Warrior Competition
    Texas Army National Guard
    BWC
    Range Support
    Texas Military Department

