Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023

Staff Sgt. Jordan Kunze, right, 136th Regional Training Institute, Texas Army National Guard, range support for this year’s Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition demonstrates how to safely operation the M240B machine gun with Sgt. Deante Lee, 71st Theater Information Operations Group, at Camp Swift, Texas, March 31, 2023. The support personnel behind the scenes make the competition possible every year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Portillo)

