Spc. Benjamine Wallace 436th Chemical Company, 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard evaluates a casualty at the warrior task lanes during this year's Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift, Texas March 30, 2023. The six-day competition challenges service members on professional military knowledge, marksmanship, obstacle course and land navigation. The winners of this event will move on to represent Texas at the National Guard’s Region V Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Ruben Cervantes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2023 Date Posted: 04.01.2023 15:57 Photo ID: 7716736 VIRIN: 230329-A-TA897-407 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.68 MB Location: BASTROP, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Ruben Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.