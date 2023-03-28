Construction workers make floor measurements in the 325th Force Support Squadron’s future lodging facility, the Sand Dollar Inn, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 16, 2023. The facility is one of many new buildings currently under construction at Tyndall and is expected to be completed in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:12 Photo ID: 7708592 VIRIN: 230316-F-BE826-1066 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.83 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Lodging Rebuild [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.