A look at the new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The Sand Dollar Inn, Tyndall Air Force Base’s primary lodging facility, is undergoing a major upgrade as part of the “Installation of the Future’s” massive rebuild project.



With a total cost of $104.2 million, the facility will include 360 rooms, a restaurant, laundry facilities, along with business and conference rooms. The facility is being constructed to Miami-Dade hurricane standards, which is one step closer to protecting Tyndall’s mission when faced with future natural disasters. The Sand Dollar Inn is set to be able to sustain winds up to 165 mph and up to a category five hurricane.



A great emphasis has been put into centralizing facilities and activities to increase access for all residents of Tyndall. This will include the Oasis, Fitness Center, Chapel, Dormitories, Lodging Facility and Community Commons all within walking distance of each other.



“A community space in front of lodging includes green space that extends between community commons buildings and has a connecting multi-model walking/biking trail that connects other key areas on base,” said Eric Honeycutt, Air Force Civil Engineer Center senior construction manager. “This area will also have convenient access to the NCO beach [connected by] the newly constructed boardwalk.”



It is an Air Force-wide initiative to standardize lodging facilitates and promote a better quality of life to Airmen utilizing on-base lodging facilities. These improvements include increasing sustainability in lodging features to help save on costs as well as creating a familiar environment for members no matter where they might be temporarily assigned.



Furthermore, kitchen equipment is currently being reviewed to ensure the same equipment is available and that items requiring substitution will meet the intended mission requirements of the lodging facility, stated Honeycutt.



“Tyndall has amazing natural features and important missions, both current and projected, that are desirable for several audiences,” said 1st Lt. Donnie Novotny, 325 Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander. “The new Sand Dollar Inn will be a statement piece in size and location. Planners have centralized a lot of facilities and activities that will be a great haven for everyone, especially families and dorm residents. Having this facility completed will be a huge milestone in Tyndall Air Force Base's rebuilding story.”



The expected completion date is slated for September 2024. To find more information on current Tyndall rebuild projects and how they support projecting unrivaled combat airpower for America, use the following link https://www.tyndall.af.mil/Rebuild/ as well as the Tyndall Air Force Base Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TeamTyndall/.

