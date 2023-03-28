Construction continues at the 325th Force Support Squadron’s future lodging facility, the Sand Dollar Inn, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 16, 2023. The facility is one of many new buildings currently under construction at Tyndall and is expected to be completed in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:12
|Photo ID:
|7708591
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-BE826-1074
|Resolution:
|7850x5233
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Lodging Rebuild [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A look at the new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT