    Tyndall Lodging Rebuild [Image 8 of 9]

    Tyndall Lodging Rebuild

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Construction continues at the 325th Force Support Squadron’s future lodging facility, the Sand Dollar Inn, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 16, 2023. The facility is one of many new buildings currently under construction at Tyndall and is expected to be completed in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:12
    Photo ID: 7708591
    VIRIN: 230316-F-BE826-1074
    Resolution: 7850x5233
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Lodging Rebuild [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A look at the new Sand Dollar Inn lodging facility

    TAGS

    USACE
    Rebuild
    ACC
    Lodging
    Tyndall
    AFCEC

