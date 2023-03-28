The steel structure of the 325th Force Support Squadron’s future lodging facility is under construction at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 16, 2023. This facility is being built to Miami Dade hurricane standards and will be able to sustain 165 mph winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:12 Photo ID: 7708590 VIRIN: 230316-F-BE826-1076 Resolution: 8150x5433 Size: 9.22 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall Lodging Rebuild [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.