Tyndall Lodging Rebuild

Construction workers manage interior materials in the 325th Force Support Squadron’s future lodging facility, the Sand Dollar Inn, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 16, 2023. This facility is being built to Miami-Dade hurricane standards and will be able to sustain 165 mph winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

