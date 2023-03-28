Tyndall Lodging Rebuild

A construction worker examines the exterior of the 325th Force Support Squadron’s future lodging facility, the Sand Dollar Inn, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 16, 2023. This facility will cost $104.2 million and include 360 rooms, a restaurant, a commercial laundering operation in addition to business and conference rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.29.2023 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US