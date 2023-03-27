Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays [Image 10 of 11]

    MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Brandon Lowe, second baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, signs a card for an Airman at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2023. Rays players signed memorabilia for servicemembers, veterans and their family members at the base exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023
    Photo ID: 7703274
    VIRIN: 230323-F-CC148-1716
    Resolution: 4998x3124
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Flight Simulator
    Major League Baseball
    Tampa Bay Rays
    Military Working Dog
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    50th Air Refueling Squadron

