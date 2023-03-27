MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe, second baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, signs a card for an Airman at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2023. Rays players signed memorabilia for servicemembers, veterans and their family members at the base exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

