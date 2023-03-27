Airmen with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron pose with Tampa Bay Rays baseball players during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, March 23, 2023. The players simulated flying a KC-135 or operated the refueling boom to gain a better understanding of the different roles associated with aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7703272 VIRIN: 230323-F-CC148-1568 Resolution: 6192x3870 Size: 12.05 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.