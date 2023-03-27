Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron host players with the Tampa Bay Rays on a tour of the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2023. Groups like the Rays visit MacDill to gain a better understanding the Air Force mission and the different roles associated with aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7703266
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-CC148-1304
|Resolution:
|5564x3974
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
