Airmen with the 6th Security Forces Squadron pose with Tampa Bay Rays baseball players during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, March 23, 2023. The players met 6th SFS dog handlers and witnessed various skills demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7703268
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-CC148-1449
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|15.7 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
