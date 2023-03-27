MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays

A servicemember reaches for a signed baseball during a meet and greet with the Tampa Bay Rays at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2023. Rays players signed memorabilia for servicemembers, veterans and their family members at the base exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

