Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron host players with the Tampa Bay Rays on a tour of the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 23, 2023. Groups like the Rays visit MacDill to gain a better understanding the Air Force mission and the different roles associated with aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7703270 VIRIN: 230323-F-CC148-1110 Resolution: 6092x3427 Size: 6.51 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill hosts Tampa Bay Rays [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.