Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, the 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general, speaks in a ceremony during the Club Car Championship military appreciation day in Savannah, Georgia, March 25, 2023. The Club Car Championship was hosted at the Landings Golf and Athletic Club and is a part of the Korn Ferry Tour Schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 07:10
|Photo ID:
|7701896
|VIRIN:
|230325-A-GF241-1386
|Resolution:
|4864x3242
|Size:
|696.89 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT