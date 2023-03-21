Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day [Image 5 of 13]

    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sean Lennon, a pilot assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks with golfer Thomas Walsh during the Club Car Championship military appreciation day in Savannah, Georgia, March 25, 2023. Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division stood in as pin tenders on the 18th hole during the tournament. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 07:10
    Photo ID: 7701888
    VIRIN: 230325-A-GF241-1131
    Resolution: 4924x3282
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne
    Club Car Championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT