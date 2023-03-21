3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day

Cpt. Julia White, a pilot in the Georgia National Guard, describes the controls of a HH- 60M Blackhawk helicopter during the Club Car Championship military appreciation day in Savannah, Georgia, March 25, 2023. Service members from across coastal Georgia and the 3rd Infantry Division engaged with members of the community and displayed a variety of military equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

