Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 13]

    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Lt. j.g. Hunter Shortly, a pilot assigned to the Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, speaks with a member of the coastal Georgia community during the Club Car Championship military appreciation day in Savannah, Georgia, March 25, 2023. Service members from across coastal Georgia and the 3rd Infantry Division engaged with members of the community and displayed a variety of military equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 07:10
    Photo ID: 7701882
    VIRIN: 230325-A-GF241-1056
    Resolution: 4312x2874
    Size: 857.96 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day
    3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne
    Club Car Championship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT