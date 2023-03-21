Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, the 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general, speaks with David Hoffmaster, the founder and president of Hero Hut, during the Club Car Championship military appreciation day in Savannah, Georgia, March 25, 2023. Hero Hut is a non-profit organization with the mission to support and encourage veterans of all generations to discover a civilian life defined by service and surrounded by community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.27.2023 07:10 Photo ID: 7701895 VIRIN: 230325-A-GF241-1324 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.55 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.