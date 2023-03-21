3rd Infantry Division participates in the Club Car Championship Military Appreciation Day

Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, the 3rd Infantry Division deputy commanding general, speaks with 1st Lt. Amanda Butler, a pilot in the Georgia National Guard, during the Club Car Championship military appreciation day in Savannah, Georgia, March 25, 2023. The Club Car Championship was hosted at the Landings Golf and Athletic Club and is a part of the Korn Ferry Tour Schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

