U.S. Army Spc. Natalie Montogomery of the National Guard, puts the finishing touches on the Filet de Sole a la Andalouse entree platters, minutes before they are swept away for judging at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 7, 2023. This is the first year the National Guard participated in the JCTE. The JCTE is the largest military culinary competition in North America and is designed to promote growth in the profession and provide an opportunity for military chefs to raise culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christy Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 18:20 Photo ID: 7688461 VIRIN: 230307-A-VH186-474 Resolution: 6744x4502 Size: 4 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finishing Touches [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christy Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.