U.S. Army Spc. Nia James-Knight, a culinary specialist from the National Guard yells out encouraging words toward her team members, during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 7, 2023. This is the first year the National Guard participated in the JCTE. The JCTE is the largest military culinary competition in North America and is designed to promote growth in the profession and provide an opportunity for military chefs to raise culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christy Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 18:19 Photo ID: 7688452 VIRIN: 230307-A-VH186-488 Resolution: 6305x4472 Size: 3.44 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cooking Up Supportiveness [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christy Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.