Soldiers of the Army National Guard whistle and scream cheers as they watch their team members compete during the Student Team event at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 7, 2023. This is the first year the National Guard participated in the JCTE. The JCTE is the largest military culinary competition in North America and is designed to promote growth in the profession and provide an opportunity for military chefs to raise culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christy Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.18.2023 18:20 Photo ID: 7688474 VIRIN: 230307-A-VH186-470 Resolution: 5364x3235 Size: 2.15 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hip Hip Hooray! [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christy Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.