    Hip Hip Hooray! [Image 5 of 5]

    Hip Hip Hooray!

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christy Parker 

    214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Army National Guard whistle and scream cheers as they watch their team members compete during the Student Team event at the Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia, March 7, 2023. This is the first year the National Guard participated in the JCTE. The JCTE is the largest military culinary competition in North America and is designed to promote growth in the profession and provide an opportunity for military chefs to raise culinary excellence. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christy Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.18.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7688474
    VIRIN: 230307-A-VH186-470
    Resolution: 5364x3235
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hip Hip Hooray! [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christy Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chef
    cooking
    Fort Lee
    culinary
    JCTE
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise

