    FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 8 of 10]

    FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Joyce Cisneros, 90th Force Support Squadron community childcare coordinator, points out the different supplies available to family childcare providers when supporting the mission on F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 28, 2023. Cisneros mentions there are no startup costs and will walk new FCC providers through the process of becoming an FCC provider. For those interested in joining the Wrangler family as an FCC provider or learning more about the program, they can contact her at 307-773-3317. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90 mw
    90 fss
    90 msg
    military childcare
    fcc providers

