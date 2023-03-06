Aimmee Lee, new family child care provider, shows her activity room to Maj. Jennifer Holmstrom, 90th Force Support Squadron commander, Col. John Dines, 90th Mission Support Group commander, and Thomas Cox, 90 FSS deputy director, on F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 28, 2023. FCC providers give parents peace of mind about their child’s well-being so they can fully focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7685548
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-ZC993-1019
|Resolution:
|5599x3725
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FCC providers give parents peace of mind about their children's well-being
