FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being

Maj. Jennifer Holmstrom, 90th Force Support Squadron commander, Thomas Cox, 90 FSS deputy director, Aimmee Lee, new family child care provider, Col. John Dines, 90th Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Teets, 90 MSG senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo on F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 28, 2023. 90th Mission Support Group leadership came out to congratulate Lee and thank her for supporting the mission by taking care of military children while their parents serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

