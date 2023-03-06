Maj. Jennifer Holmstrom, 90th Force Support Squadron commander, Aimmee Lee, new family child care provider, and Col. John Dines, 90th Mission Support Group commander, cut a ribbon to celebrate Lee becoming a new FCC provider and caring for military children on F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 28, 2023. FCC providers give parents peace of mind about their child’s well-being so they can fully focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.16.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7685541 VIRIN: 230228-F-ZC993-1010 Resolution: 3870x2575 Size: 5.63 MB Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.