Aimmee Lee, new family child care provider, interacts with military children to see what activity they would like to do on F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 28, 2023. FCC providers give parents peace of mind about their child’s well-being so they can fully focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7685549
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-ZC993-1020
|Resolution:
|5651x3760
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
