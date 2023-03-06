Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 10 of 10]

    FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Military children play together at a family childcare provider’s house on F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Feb. 28, 2023. FCC providers give parents peace of mind about their child’s well-being, so they can fully focus on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 18:45
    Photo ID: 7685553
    VIRIN: 230228-F-ZC993-1021
    Resolution: 5047x3358
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    This work, FCC Providers give parents peace of mind about their children’s well-being [Image 10 of 10], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90 mw
    90 fss
    90 msg
    military childcare
    fcc providers

