U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello

Veterans stand when they hear their respective service song performed by the U.S. Navy Band in Pocatello, Id. The Navy Band is currently on its 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans to their Navy while honoring veterans with musical tributes.

