Sgt. Sean Carmichael from Marine Band Quantico performs on piano with the United States Navy Band in Pocatello, Id. The U.S. Navy Band is currently on its 2023 national tour spanning six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles, where they have the opportunity to honor veterans while connecting all Americans to their Navy.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7683793
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-XX795-1018
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|857.58 KB
|Location:
|POCATELLO, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 11 of 11], by SCPO Casey Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT