    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 1 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello

    POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Casey Campbell 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Sgt. Sean Carmichael from Marine Band Quantico performs on piano with the United States Navy Band in Pocatello, Id. The U.S. Navy Band is currently on its 2023 national tour spanning six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles, where they have the opportunity to honor veterans while connecting all Americans to their Navy.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 21:24
    Photo ID: 7683793
    VIRIN: 230313-N-XX795-1018
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 857.58 KB
    Location: POCATELLO, ID, US 
    This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 11 of 11], by SCPO Casey Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

