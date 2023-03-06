Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson, from Wayzata, Minn., explains the meaning of his service stripes with audience members following the U.S. Navy Band’s performance in Pocatello, Id., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans to their Navy while honoring veterans with musical tributes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7683795 VIRIN: 230313-N-ZS489-1130 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 854.92 KB Location: POCATELLO, ID, US Hometown: WAYZATA, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.