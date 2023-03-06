Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello [Image 3 of 11]

    U.S. Navy Band visits Pocatello

    POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson, from Wayzata, Minn., explains the meaning of his service stripes with audience members following the U.S. Navy Band’s performance in Pocatello, Id., while on the band’s 2023 national tour covering six states, 16 cities and 3200 miles. National tours allow the Navy Band to connect Americans to their Navy while honoring veterans with musical tributes.

    Navy Band
    Pocatello
    Navy Music
    National Tour

